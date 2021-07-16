Princeton and Mercer County as a whole lost a tireless advocate and friend July 11 when the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce’s former and long-time president, Robert Farley, peacefully passed away with members of his family by his side.
Farley was the chamber’s president and CEO for 14 years before he decided to retire. Throughout his life, he worked hard to help his family and used this same unselfish spirit to improve the quality of life not only in the city of Princeton but for all residents in Mercer County. Even after he retired, he vowed to keep serving his community.
He worked with many civic organizations and other entities serving the public good, and he did all of this service without seeking any recognition even when many would have agreed that he deserved it. His friends described him as a person who preferred to work behind the scenes and not put his name on any projects or other endeavors.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Farley was a supporter of the arts and community as well as a friend, and a person who will certainly be missed.
Many of the people who worked with Farley said that they benefited from the experience he had gained through many years of public service. He considered his words with care before he spoke, and people listened when he had something to say.
Farley also set a good example by staying calm and collected when others might be expected to become upset when things did not go according to plan. His longtime friend Roger Topping, now administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said that he never knew his friend Robert to ever raise his voice in stressful situations, and he never had a bad word to say about anybody. This is a good example to follow in today’s troubling times.
In other words, Robert Farley was always a gentleman.
Now that Farley is gone, the best way to honor his memory is to live up to the example he set for everybody. This means unselfishly serving the public without expectation of reward or recognition. It means thinking carefully before speaking and being willing to share experiences and life lessons with other people. Taking care not to get upset and angry when things go wrong and to approach setbacks with calm and intelligence is another way to honor the legacy he has left Princeton and Mercer County.
Robert Farley will be greatly missed by his family and friends and by the citizens of Mercer County. He always did his best to serve his community by working to make it a better place for everyone to live and work. It is now time to remember him by living up to the example he set for everyone and making sure that his work will continue not only in Princeton and Mercer County, but in the surrounding region we all share.
