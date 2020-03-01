Paying the regional jail bill is a burdensome monthly budgetary drain on the coalfield counties.
Area officials point to the fact that the cost of housing local inmates in the regional system is one of the greatest monthly expenses incurred by the local governing bodies. Take Mercer County as an example. The county had 90 inmates at the Southern Regional Jail in January 2020, according to the regional jail authority’s monthly service statement to the Mercer County Commission. Some of the inmates had been incarcerated at the regional jail for only a few days, while others had been at the facility for a couple of weeks.
For the month of January, the county was billed for 2,590 inmate days at a per diem rate of $48.25 a day. The amount charged to Mercer County for that time period was a whopping $124,967.50. That’s simply far too much for a single county to be paying the regional jail system.
Given the already exorbitant expense associated with housing local inmates in the regional jail system, the commissioners were justifiably concerned last month when information from the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia suggested that the per diem rate of housing inmates at the regional jail would be increasing from $48.25 to $53.20 when the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner is among those officials who are concerned about a possible increase.
“This is what made me think they were going to raise it. In 2019, the per diem cap was $5,425,413. Now in 2020, the projected per diem cap is $5,737,237,” Buckner told the Daily Telegraph. “Now that’s a difference of a little bit more than $300,000.”
And McDowell County Commission President Cecil Patterson says any further increase in the regional jail bill would cause great harm to the already struggling county.
“That would devastate us, devastate us. That’s the only word for it,” Patterson said. “Our jail bill is $50,000 to $80,000 a month; and keep in mind, we have a holding facility.”
McDowell County operates a holding facility near the county courthouse in Welch because the county is low on nighttime staff, Patterson said. Deputies and state troopers cannot always take time to transport inmates to the regional jail in Logan County.
Despite the concerns of the commissioners, state officials say no increase in the per diem rate is planned at this time.
“It is incorrect that the $48.25 charged per inmate day (the ‘per diem’) is increasing or otherwise changing next fiscal year,” Lawrence Messina, a communications director for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, told the Daily Telegraph. “In fact, the 2018 legislation that consolidated West Virginia’s correctional operations, creating DCR, also locked the longstanding per diem for several years.”
Let’s hope that is the case.
This continued high cost of housing inmates in the regional jail is eating away at limited local budgets. The individual counties can simply no longer continue to shoulder such an enormous financial burden.
