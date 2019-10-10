Here is something to think about. The cost of the regional jail bill paid each month by the Mercer County Commission is more than the county spends for an entire year on economic development.
That’s right. Money that could be better spent helping to create urgently needed new economic development projects for the region is instead having to be used to pay exorbitant regional jail bills.
And this is not a new development. The burdensome monthly budgetary drain known as the regional jail bill has long been eating away at limited local budgets. The good news is that Mercer County’s regional jail bill is up to date.
“We’re totally paid,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett told the Daily Telegraph last week. “Every single month has been paid. The last couple of months, the jail bill has averaged about $125,000. That’s down by about $20,000 a month a couple of years ago. There was a couple of months when I saw the jail bill was $160,000 plus.”
But even a $125,000 jail bill is far too much for a county the size of Mercer to be paying. And Mercer County is not alone in dealing with this dilemma.
The Register-Herald in Beckley reported Wednesday that Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver is spearheading a movement locally to push state lawmakers to address the staggeringly high regional jail bills. Tolliver is asking the Legislature to either allow counties to claim a tax option under home rule or to allow the municipalities to pay only a portion of the cost of housing local inmates.
Tolliver is urging commissioners in McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming, Fayette, Summers, Boone and Nicholas counties to band together behind a potential legislative solution.
Puckett, who represents Mercer County on the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia, says the group is working with the Legislature and the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority to identify additional revenue sources and ways to reduce inmate populations in the regional jail system to “maximize the efficient use of tax dollars for incarceration.” He says this is one of the 2020 legislative priorities for the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia.
Some efforts underway on the local level also are helping. For example, Puckett said the recent addition of another home confinement officer at the Mercer County Day Report Center has helped decrease the regional jail bill. While not every offender is or should be a candidate for home confinement, some non-violent offenders do qualify for the program. And that helps in cutting regional jail costs.
But it will take additional help on the state level to get this problem under control. And that will most likely need to come in the form of new legislation. Relief also could be sought through an exhaustive review of current regional rates rates to determine if additional corrective action is needed on the state level to provide help to the counties that continue to struggle with this great financial burden.
