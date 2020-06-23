Parents of school children in Mercer County should take note. School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers is hoping to receive feedback regarding the three re-entry scenarios for students this August proposed by the West Virginia Department of Education.
These scenarios are the Safer at School/Safer at Home plan, the Blending Learning Models plan, and the Full Remote Recovery plan. According to the state board, counties may use any of these scenarios or hybrid models of them to meet students’ needs.
In the Safer at School/Safer at Home scenario, students would attend school four days a week with one day of remote learning or some similar configuration determined by the county. School buildings will be rigorously sanitize`d during remote days. This is the preferred scenario for elementary schools to best meet developmental needs, according to the state board.
The Blending Learning Delivery Model means students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited and/or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student mobility in the school, according to the state plan. All students would be engaged in learning five days a week through a blended learning model.
The third scenario, Full Remote Delivery, is basically a response to a major outbreak and a return to a stay at home order, with all students completing school assignments remotely five days a week. This plan will require the teachers and students to communicate daily and develop a process for monitoring, reviewing and/or grading of student engagement activities.
Akers is hoping to receive input from parents on which plan, or combination of plans, would work best in terms of allowing for a resumption of the learning process and getting children back in school. The board of education is waiting for additional guidance from the state. But the school system also is gathering its own information, Akers said.
“We’re going to send some surveys out to our parents and staff to get some feedback about what the state has sent out,” Akers said. “We can’t go completely away from what the state has done, but I think we need to know from our parents which one of these options would be best for their children.”
The original school calendar adopted by the board of education prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic had pencilled in Aug. 20 as a return to school date for students in Mercer County.
The board of education meets again this evening at 7 p.m. at the Seminar Center at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton. Akers hopes to share information about re-entry scenarios and discuss plans for the new school year at tonight’s meeting. She says the goal is to have an operation plan ready by the second week of July.
Input from parents will be a critical part of that planning process. When you receive a survey or questionnaire from the school system, please respond. Also consider attending tonight’s meeting. Don’t just comment or complain on Facebook. Instead, please take a few minutes to provide meaningful input through the proper channels to help ensure a safe reentry plan for our students this fall.
