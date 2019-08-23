The Bluefield Commercialization Station, a $2.5 million business incubator project designed to promote manufacturing and entrepreneurship, is almost ready for occupancy.
Construction on this long-planned project began nearly a year ago. The contractor overseeing the work completed their final punch list of items for the 60,000-square-foot facility last week, and the city is now awaiting its certificate of occupancy for the building. That document is expected to arrive any day now, according to Bluefield Community and Economic Development Coordinator Jim Spencer.
Once the certificate of occupancy is on hand, Spencer plans an “all-out marketing” campaign for the facility.
The small business incubator features five bays that are between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet each as well as individual office space for the new start-up businesses.
A business management plan for the facility also has been approved by the federal Economic Development Administration. That document basically outlines how the facility will be operated.
The business plan was required as part of the $2.1 million grant award by the EDA to renovate the former Bluefield Area Transit headquarters into the manufacturing and small business incubator. In addition to the federal EDA grant award, the Shott Foundation applied $510,000 in funding for the mixed-use incubator project.
The city of Bluefield began planning for the Commercialization Station more than three years ago. The facility will make use of local resources and partners to help entrepreneurs create start-up businesses for the area. The city has many partners in the project that are ready and willing to help entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground, and do it in the station.
We are glad to hear that the long-planned Commercialization Station will soon be ready for occupancy. It should help with the ongoing economic renaissance in the city that has been ignited by the Intuit/Alorica Prosperity Hub partnership.
We look forward to the Commercialization Station becoming an integral part of future economic development initiatives in the city.
