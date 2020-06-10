Area residents have until Monday, June 15, to provide public input regarding the Virginia Department of Transportation’s plan to address traffic congestion along the heavily traveled Route 460/College Avenue corridor in Bluefield, Va.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, public comments for this project are being solicited by VDOT online. The highway department is calling it a “virtual public involvement opportunity.” It includes an online presentation about the proposed improvements to U.S. Route 460 and College Avenue along with a survey.
The purpose of this ongoing study is to address existing safety, access and traffic flow issues along the U.S. Route 460 and College Avenue corridor between Route 720 and Leatherwood Lane.
As local residents already know, this part of Bluefield, Va., can become quite congested with traffic, particularly on weekends and during the evening commute.
In order to provide input into this plan, area residents are asked to participate in the virtual public comment program by connecting online to http://www.virginiadot.org/Route460CollegeAve.
Michelle Earl, a public affairs officer with VDOT, said a public information hearing on the project was held last October in Bluefield, Va.
“VDOT’s planning team has used that feedback to develop proposed projects to enhance safety, accessibility and travel on U.S. Route 460 and College Avenue,” Earl said. “The virtual public meeting is being held to provide an update on the proposed transportation improvement projects and solicit input.”
Those who would prefer to provide comments in writing or via email can still do that as well, but all written comments must be received by June 12. Area residents can mail written comments to Blake Ailor, Bristol District Planner, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Those who wish to send their comments via email can send them to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “U.S. Route 460/College Avenue Study” in the email subject line.
Those who travel this heavily congested corridor are urged to provide input. Doing so will help VDOT and the town proceed with the necessary improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.