Four Seasons Country is known for the wildlife roaming its forested mountains, swimming in its waterways and soaring in its skies. Deer, bears, wild turkeys, raccoons and other animals are among the fauna often seen by residents.
One special species inhabits the region even though it’s not seen very often. Recently, a resident of Tazewell County, Va. saw this special sight, a bald eagle. The majestic bird landed in a farmer’s field and lingered a few moments before taking flight again.
Executive Director Wendy Perrone of the Three Rivers Avian Center near Hinton said later that bald eagle sightings are not uncommon in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, especially during the winter. People who want to see one are more likely to see one during the winter months than in the spring.
Unfortunately, while the region is a good bald eagle habitat, that doesn’t mean they live in perfect safety. One sad example of this fact happened in May 2018 when an injured bald eagle was found along Route 460 in Mercer County. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department managed to find the eagle and transport it to All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton.
Unfortunately, the encounter had a sad ending when the eagle died.
The eagle’s head feathers were dirty and disheveled. These feathers are normally gleaming white on healthy bald eagles, Perrone said. Having such a dirty appearance indicated that the eagle had been scavenging a lot more than is usual for an eagle. Being hit by a passing vehicle had given him a sprained wing wrist, plus he had cranial trauma and other injuries. A fractured leg kept him from hunting.
An examination and X-rays revealed a long, sad list of problems. The eagle had lead poisoning. A test revealed a lead content level of 18; ideally, it should have been zero. Unfortunately, it’s not unusual to find bald eagles and golden eagles with a lead content of 10. When eagles and other raptors have lead poisoning, “they’re flying drunk,” Perrone said.
Much of this lead pollution comes from shooting lead ammunition, Perrone stated then. It’s been possible for the last 10 to 15 years to test for lead and use isotope testing to trace the lead to its manufacturer. Much of the lead comes from lead ammunition and some comes from lead fishing sinkers, but most is from ammunition.
Efforts are underway to educate the public about how lead ammunition can cause lead poisoning. A link on the Three Rivers Aviation Center website leads to a video outlining the problem. Bullets fired into game animals leave minute lead particles in the meat and bones even if the bullet passed through the animal, Perrone said. This allows the lead to be consumed by humans as well as scavengers.
One solution being encouraged is the use of non-lead ammunition. It is available in many sporting retailer outlets. While it can be a little more expensive, it doesn’t leave lead particles and it is just as effective as lead ammunition.
Protecting wildlife including the bald eagle is a good reason to consider using non-lead ammunition and taking other precautions such as making sure lead fishing weights are not left behind. This will ensure animals and humans are not exposed to lead poisoning.
