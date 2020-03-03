The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department has renewed an important memorandum of understanding with the FBI that will allow the two agencies to work together on a task force that is dedicated to the protection of children.
The FBI and the sheriff’s department have been cooperating on the recently renamed West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The group was formerly known as the state Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Jeffrey S. McCormick, the supervisory senior resident agent at the FBI office in Charleston, was in Mercer County last week to make the announcement. McCormick said the task force’s name was changed to emphasize the entity’s investigations of human trafficking as well.
According to Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the county has a dedicated investigator who works with the task force. Since the sheriff’s department joined the task force, 10 task force arrests have been reported in Mercer County, along with numerous other arrests across the state.
Local cases have included online solicitation of children and pornography arrests.
McCormick said the FBI would not be able to do its job without the assistance of participating local law-enforcement agencies.
“What I can say is that the FBI really values its relationships with its state and local partners,” McCormick said. “Without the relationships we do have with our local law enforcement, the FBI is not able to fulfill its mission, either; so it really is a valuable partnership between us and local law enforcement.”
Addressing internet crimes against children requires more training and knowledge, and not just for investigations,” Sommers said.
“It’s knowledge of laws, state Supreme Court rulings, circuit court rulings and U.S. Supreme Court rulings,” Sommers said. “And then the amount of resources needed just for a single investigation. The investigator, the forensics that are involved in it, so just one of those investigations can entail 10 or more people and a lot of hours.”
Prison sentences for internet crimes against children range from a few years to life behind bars.
It is no secret that we have seen an alarming increase in recent years in the number of individuals who have been charged with sex crimes against children. And this is reason for concern in our community.
Unfortunately, the internet has made it easier for many sick-minded individuals to attempt to contact or solicit innocent children. That’s why we need continued agreements like the one recently extended between the sheriff’s office and the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to help ensure the safety of area children.
