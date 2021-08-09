There are very few fundamental tenets of our culture that when debated bear no shades of gray. In these cases, right is right — and wrong is heinous, horrific and brutal.
Such is the issue with child abuse.
Whether such mistreatment takes the form of neglect, abuse or sexual assault, it is totally unacceptable in our society. And it is society as a whole — friends, neighbors, teachers, pastors, family members and others — who must take a stand and accept responsibility for protecting our nation’s innocents.
For several years, our region has seen far too many headlines reporting convictions of individuals who have perpetrated unspeakable acts against our youngsters. The mere thought of what these teens, children and even babies suffered is too horrendous to even imagine.
It must end.
Our local authorities understand the gravity of this issue and put forth the time and effort required to bring the violators to justice.
That’s the good news. And the bad? The number of cases reported are just the tip of the iceberg. Unfortunately, some abuse cases are never reported.
Statistics vary on the percentage of girls who are abused during their youth, with low estimates reporting one out of four is a victim, and high estimates indicating the number is closer to one of every two.
What can we do?
True awareness of this problem — the slap-on-the-face realization that it occurs in cities and neighborhoods across the region — is the first step in the battle to combat the problem.
Step two is identifying statutory issues that can be changed with legislation initiated from our local lawmakers.
In both West Virginia and Virginia, child abuse statutes must be changed to include longer prison terms, with no leeway for bargaining. This must be a top priority for lawmakers.
And as we call on our legislators to strengthen state laws, we must also resolve to do more ourselves to prevent abuse of our children.
Family violence as a whole must be addressed, especially in households where it has become a cycle from one generation to the next.
We must resolve to make that change — not tomorrow or next week, but today.
The clock is ticking. And for some children, time is running out. For others, it has already expired.
