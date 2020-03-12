A big move is underway in downtown Bluefield that will afford Intuit additional room to grow.
Summit Community Bank recently relocated from its 500 Federal Street site to its newly renovated full service facility at 525 Federal Street, also in downtown Bluefield.
That move was made to make way for Intuit’s planned relocation to the 500 Federal Street site. Intuit, and its employment partner Alorica, are currently located at a temporary site on Commerce Street. But Intuit plans to make the 500 Federal Street location, which is owned by the city and managed by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, a “prosperity hub” that will include the company’s customer success center and an innovation lab.
Interior demolition work inside of the former bank building will be getting underway this month, according to Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director.
“This includes knocking out walls to have a more open floor plan,” Spencer said of the interior work. “The goal is to be operational by September.”
Alorica, which manages personnel for Intuit, already has about 80 employees working at the temporary site, which is the old AAA Travel building. Employees are trained to handle calls related to Intuit’s online products, QuickBooks and Mint. The company also owns TurboTax and other online services.
Intuit has been looking at the former Summit Bank building for its headquarters since making the announcement that it was creating a prosperity hub in downtown Bluefield in March 2019.
There has been a lot of planning going on behind the scenes since that time, including a review of the building by design engineers to make sure the proposed floor plan meets Intuit’s needs.
Intuit and Alorica plan to eventually have up to 500 employees working in downtown Bluefield, and the move to the new location will afford the two companies additional space for more employees.
Spencer said the customer success center will be expanded in the new headquarters. Alorica also is continuing to train additional employees, who will need to be ready once the prosperity hub is opened at the new permanent downtown site.
John Miller, Alorica’s manager of the customer success center on Commerce Street, said in an earlier interview that employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., normally in different shifts to concentrate on having the most people there during the busiest time of the day, usually in the afternoon.
About 40 people were providing “chat work” assistance at the time with Intuit’s Mint, a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada. More have been trained since then to handle voice calls related to QuickBooks.
We are excited to hear that renovations to the former bank building are getting underway.
These are certainly exciting times for Bluefield. Intuit has already provided a huge boost to the city, and once the full prosperity hub is operational, we can expect to see even more foot and vehicular traffic in the downtown area.
This is something everyone should be excited about.
A lot of planning and work behind the scenes has occurred to make it happen, including bringing in design engineers to make sure the floor plan of the headquarters meets the company’s needs.
Intuit/Alorica plans to eventually have up to 500 employees working in downtown Bluefield.
The customer success center will be expanded in the new headquarters as the current temporary location has about reached capacity, but Spencer said training there will continue as more employees will be needed to come on board and be ready when the prosperity hub opens.
Details of the innovation lab have not yet been released, but it will include working with entrepreneurs on starting new businesses as well owners of existing businesses who may want to expand.
BLUEFIELD — By September, Intuit/Alorica should be able to move into a permanent headquarters on Federal Street in Bluefield and increase the number of employees in the process.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director, said Summit Community Bank is moving its employees from its 500 Federal Street branch to its newly renovated full service facility at 525 Federal Street.
Summit Bank said in an announcement its branch officially closed Friday.
Intuit plans to make the 500 Federal Street location, which is owned by the city and managed by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA), a “prosperity hub” that will include a customer success center and an innovation lab.
Alorica, which manages personnel for Intuit, already has about 80 employees at Intuit’s temporary offices on Commerce Street. Employees are trained to handle calls related to Intuit’s online products, QuickBooks and Mint. The company also owns TurboTax and other online services.
Spencer said the interior demolition at the 500 Federal Street location will begin March 9.
“This includes knocking out walls to have a more open floor plan,” he said. “The goal is to be operational by September.”
Intuit has been looking at the building for its headquarters since making the announcement it was creating a prosperity hub in downtown Bluefield in March 2019.
A lot of planning and work behind the scenes has occurred to make it happen, including bringing in design engineers to make sure the floor plan of the headquarters meets the company’s needs.
Intuit/Alorica plans to eventually have up to 500 employees working in downtown Bluefield.
The customer success center will be expanded in the new headquarters as the current temporary location has about reached capacity, but Spencer said training there will continue as more employees will be needed to come on board and be ready when the prosperity hub opens.
Details of the innovation lab have not yet been released, but it will include working with entrepreneurs on starting new businesses as well owners of existing businesses who may want to expand.
John Miller, Alorica’s manager of the customer success center on Commerce Street, said in an earlier interview employees are there from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., working in shifts to concentrate on having the most people there during the busiest time of the day, usually in the afternoon.
About 40 people were providing “chat work” assistance with Intuit’s Mint, a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada.
More have been trained since to handle voice calls related to QuickBooks.
Miller said he has seen a “steady” applicant flow and he calls the ones that have been hired “overachievers.”
“They have been great and really push themselves,” he said. “They really want to do well” and are “surpassing what we were looking for.”
Spencer said the city has also been working to help make sure people are available with the right skills.
“We want to make sure there is a good talent pool ready for them to choose from,” he said of workforce development efforts.
Spencer said it is unclear if Intuit will continue to use the Commerce Street location after the move to Federal Street.
“But is a win-win either way,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
