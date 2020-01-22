While we have noticed a decline in robocalls in recent days, sadly the same can’t be said about scams.
Here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, each passing week seems to bring about another scam. These include telephone, online, text, email and old-fashioned snail-mail schemes.
Residents in both West Virginia and Virginia must constantly be aware of scammers who are trying to con them out of their personal information. Scam artists claiming to be anyone from representatives of charitable organizations to citizens of a foreign country who need help moving millions of dollars routinely telephone or e-mail residents.
They may ask their victims to send money or request something just as important — their personal information.
Their deceitful schemes are aimed at getting their victims to reveal Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account numbers and other personal information.
Once they have stolen this private information from us, they can empty bank accounts and run up huge bills on credit cards.
The old saying “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is” is as true now as the day when it was first uttered. People very rarely offer strangers anything for free these days. Officials and business people from foreign countries are unlikely to contact complete strangers and ask them to handle millions of dollars. Please do not respond to those scam emails. Companies are unlikely to offer free services or merchandise without expecting something in return.
Charities don’t need to know Social Security numbers, and banks already have that number and your bank account numbers; they won’t call you to ask for those either by telephone or e-mail. Scam artists can easily create persuasive arguments or official-looking e-mails designed to separate their victims from their information.
Like it or not, it’s good to be skeptical these days.
If a person calls asking for personal information, don’t give it up no matter how nice or professional they sound.
If they are asking for bank account numbers, your Social Security Number, credit card numbers, birth dates or anything else personal, decline to give it up. Contact your bank, credit card companies and one of your local law enforcement agencies.
Because there are so many different scams going on, we all must remain vigilant.
Think before you act. Safe guard your personal information. Please don’t fall victim to a scammer.
