Two projects of particular importance to Mercer County could begin taking shape in 2021. The Mercer County Commission hired Downstream Strategies, a Morgantown-based consulting firm, last month to begin the initial planning for a needed convention center development. The commissioners also accepted a project scope statement from the engineering firm of Thompson and Lytton, Inc. on a planned amphitheater stage project for Glenwood Park.
In terms of the amphitheater, this welcomed project would provide a new outdoor venue for concerts, plays and other related events, all of which would help to attract additional visitors to the popular recreational site. While a decision on the size and scope of the amphitheater project won’t come until sometime next year, once the project specifications are agreed upon and a funding source is located, it would still take several months to develop the stage and related facilities.
The convention center is a newer idea that has gained traction in recent months. Such a facility has long been needed in the county to host special events and large gatherings like the Bluefield Coal Show.
Except for the aging National Guard Armory in Brushfork, Mercer County currently does not have a place for hosting conventions and other special events. The Brushfork Armory has been the site of gatherings such as the Bluefield Coal Show in the past, but its space is limited.
In all, six different engineering firms submitted bids for the convention feasibility study before Downstream Strategies in Morgantown was selected to prepare the document.
As part of the ongoing study, the consulting firm is exploring locations as well as funding sources for the proposed development.
With a convention center, the county will be in a better position to attract and host large-scale events and gatherings in the not too distant future, particularly after the pandemic has ended.
Both the convention center, and the amphitheater stage at Glenwood Park, are needed. The commission should prioritize both developments in 2021.
