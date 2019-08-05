Rabies cases in the region have been on the decline in recent years, and that can be attributed to a number of factors, including ongoing preventive efforts and responsible pet ownership.
So far this year there have been no confirmed rabies cases in Mercer County. There also were no confirmed cases in Mercer County in 2018. One confirmed rabies case involving a skunk was reported this year in Russell County in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
There have been no confirmed cases so far this year in Tazewell County, although there was a rabid bobcat case in Tazewell in 2018, according to Brian Stanley, an environmental health manager for the Cumberland Plateau Health District. No confirmed rabies cases have been reported in Buchanan County since 2007.
Animals with a high risk for rabies include raccoons, skunks and foxes. The rabid skunk in Russell County and the rabid bobcat found in Tazewell County had been exposed to a variant of raccoon rabies.
People in both states have been advised to be cautious around animals. Any mammal can be infected with rabies. Wild animals frequently diagnosed with rabies include raccoons, skunks and foxes. Cats are the most common domestic animal diagnosed with rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Once symptoms in humans develop, the infection is usually fatal. Administering preventive treatment following an exposure and before symptoms develop is critical in preventing disease and death.
The treatment itself is not pleasant, with extensive care around any bite or scratch from a rabid animal, and a series of injections. And a pet that has rabies must be euthanized since no treatment is available, which is why all pets should be vaccinated to prevent it.
Fortunately, the number of confirmed rabies cases in our area have been few and far in between in recent years. Efforts to vaccinate pets and a program to stop the spread of the disease in the wild through the distribution of baits have contributed to the improved statistics.
Although great progress has been made, all pets should continue to receive the rabies vaccination without exception. Pet owners also should take steps now to ensure their animals are properly vaccinated against rabies. Such preventive measures are key when it comes to stopping rabies.
