Here is something area Democrats can be excited about. Absentee voting in Virginia’s 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary begins today.
You don’t have to wait until March 3 to cast a ballot in the closely watched Democratic primary race for president as long as you meet one of the 20 accepted reasons in Virginia for voting absentee.
A few examples would include a student who is attending college outside of the locality on Election Day; a person who has to be out of town on business on the day of the election; a person who has a disability or illness that would keep him or her from standing in long lines on Election Day; a caregiver who is caring for a person with a disability or illness; and those who are commuting to and from home for 11 hours or more on Election Day. All first responders and law enforcement officers also are eligible to vote absentee.
Qualified Virginia voters may vote absentee in-person at their local voter registration office or by mail. In Tazewell County, residents can begin casting absentee ballots today at the voter registration office. It should be noted that the voter registration office has moved from the courthouse to its new location at 2848 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell, according to county Registrar Brian Earls.
Registered voters may also request that an absentee ballot for the March 3, 2020 Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary be mailed to them by going online to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or by contacting their local voter registration office.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 presidential primary.
Still, if a local Republican wishes to vote in the Democratic primary, he or she can do so. In fact, any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.
“Virginia does not register by party so it’s open to all registered voters,” Earls said.
Of course, the race for the Democratic nomination for president is still far from settled, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Another candidate, Cory Booker, dropped out of the race this week. But there are still 12 Democratic candidates actively seeking their party’s nomination .
Beginning today, Virginia-side Democrats who vote absentee will have a chance to narrow that field.
