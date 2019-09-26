We, like others in the area, were a little worried when we first learned that the historic Clay Family statue was going to be removed from the Mercer County Courthouse.
The statue, known as Agony in Stone, has been a mainstay at the courthouse for years. But due to its age, some feared the structure would be damaged if moved. The statue weighs approximately 7 tons, so moving it would be no easy job.
Still, the old structure had to be removed as part of the ongoing Americans with Disabilities Act construction project at the courthouse’s front entrance. A ramp, modified steps and handrails are being added to make the entrance ADA compliant.
A professional mover was paid by a private donor to move the statue, and the work was completed last weekend. Everything went smoothly, according to Mercer County Historical Society President Lois Miller. And the relocation project was a success.
The statue, depicting Mitchell and Phoebe Clay, now has a new home in Lake Bottom, near Lake Shawnee, at the Clay Memorial Park.
“The workers were in no hurry and it wasn’t jerked around,” Miller said of last weekend’s relocation project. “It couldn’t have gone more perfect.”
We are glad to hear that everything went OK.
Preserving history is important. That’s why were are glad to see that the Clay Family statue will live on at a new location for future generations to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.