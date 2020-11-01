As part of a larger vision for the future of downtown Bluefield, city officials are embarking on a plan that calls for the removal of asbestos from about nine downtown buildings. Many of the existing downtown structures are older buildings with lead paint, asbestos and other related issues that need to be corrected.
The goal is to have more buildings available in the downtown area that new businesses can locate to. Interest in the city has been growing ever since technology giant Intuit announced plans to create a Prosperity Hub in the downtown area that will employ between 300 to 500 workers.
“With the interest of more businesses, we need to prepare space to accommodate those new businesses that come in,” Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, said last month.
The city plans to submit a $500,000 grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a Brownfield program that will allow for the abatement of asbestos “in and around the 400 block of Federal Street,” according to a legal advertisement recently published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The city of Bluefield applied for an earlier Brownfield Assessment grant jointly last year with the town of Bluefield, Va. That earlier grant award allowed the city to assess existing structures for environmental concerns such as lead paint and asbestos, Spencer said. The new grant application, if it is approved, will allow for the removal of those hazards that were found in the earlier inspection of the downtown structures.
Ensuring that there is adequate space available for future growth is of particular importance.
In addition to the customer care center operated by Intuit and its employment partner Alorica, the Prosperity Hub also is envisioned to include an Innovation Lab to help foster new small business growth, particularly in the technology field.
That’s why it is only prudent for the city to take additional steps today to ensure that space is available in the downtown area, not only for prospective businesses and industries that are considering the city but also for homegrown growth that could come from the Prosperity Hub or the city’s existing Bluefield Commercialization Station, a facility that also serves as a small-business incubator site.
With hope the city’s latest federal grant application will be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That will allow the city to take the next step in rehabilitating existing downtown properties to prepare space for prospective businesses and industries that could come in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.