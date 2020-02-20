Mercer County Delegate Eric Porterfield now says he is “sorry” for holding up House proceedings in Charleston last week following a shameful episode that began with a verbal altercation between Porterfield and another lawmaker outside the Capitol building.
Porterfield apologized on the floor of the House of Delegates Monday for demanding that bills be read in their entirety on Feb. 12. In doing so, his actions significantly slowed the legislative process in Charleston. Acting like a schoolyard bully, Porterfield made his demand after the Republican House leadership took no action on his request to discipline fellow Republican Delegate Brandon Steele of Raleigh County.
The incident started after Porterfield left a committee meeting on Feb. 10 before casting a vote on a PEIA (Public Employees Insurance Agency) bill related to insurance coverage of spouses that Steele sponsored. Without Porterfield’s vote, the bill died in a tie vote.
During the verbal altercation, Porterfield accused Steele of being intoxicated and suggested the fellow lawmaker was aggressive toward him. Steele denied he was intoxicated or physically aggressive, but admitted to calling Porterfield a coward and “cussing him out” for leaving the meeting and not casting a vote on the PEIA bill.
Porterfield had threatened to hold up the legislative process again on Monday, but then had a change of heart.
“I apologized for last Wednesday and made a prayer for forgiveness and asked God for forgiveness,” he said Monday afternoon. “I am sorry I was so mad last week and just wouldn’t listen to good advice.”
Porterfield’s apology conveniently comes two months before the May 12 primary. Five Republicans, counting Porterfield, are vying for their party’s nomination in a delegate district that is composed of only three seats. Those hoping to unseat Porterfield include Republicans Marty Gearheart, Doug Smith and Jeremiah Nelson. Incumbent Joe Ellington is also seeking re-election.
A lone Democrat, Tina Russell, also is running unopposed for her party’s nomination to the House 27 seat and will advance to the November ballot to challenge the three Republican nominees.
Could it be that Porterfield realized his childish behavior is hurting his re-election chances? Sadly, controversy has become synonymous with Eric Porterfield. He also stirred up controversy last year when he referred to members of the LGBTQ community as “modern era KKK” and “brutal monsters.”
Some have questioned — and rightfully so — whether Porterfield can remain an effective voice for Mercer County in the state Legislature as he moves from one controversy to the next.
We believe it is obvious that he can’t.
We believe majority Republicans in Charleston have done a good job in righting the Mountain State’s financial ship, and we welcome their pro-business and pro-growth agenda. But Porterfield’s continued antics are a frustrating distraction that is taking away from their legislative accomplishments.
Working to improve the district and addressing the many needs of our region should be the priority of our elected leaders in Charleston.
Instead, Porterfield continues to create unwanted controversy in Charleston. In doing so, he’s also giving Mercer County an unwanted black eye. We fear that it is only a matter of time before he does or says something else that is inappropriate.
The good news is that voters — both registered Republicans and independents — will have an opportunity to correct the Porterfield problem come May 12.
