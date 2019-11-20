Now that the region has been dealing with cold weather outside, summer is all but a fleeting memory.
Despite the early seasonal change, the city of Princeton is working now — as it should — to secure grant funding to ensure a timely reopening of the city’s pool come warmer days in 2020.
Some in Princeton were disappointed when the city’s pool was closed this past summer due to necessary repairs. Unfortunately, the city was unable to get the pool fixed before the summer season ended.
If all goes as planned, the city hopes to have this corrected by next summer.
During a recent Princeton City Council meeting, the board approved a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant application, according to City Clerk Ken Clay. If the grant application is approved, it would aid in the purchase of additional specialized parts needed to get the pool open again.
“We want to get it up and open and ready for next season,” Clay told the Princeton Times in a recent interview.
The city pool was closed on June 17. The repairs necessary to reopen the pool, which was unable to filter water, required a specialty ordered part since some of the original pool parts were custom made in 1996.
So finding a replacement part wasn’t easy.
The city pool is an important community asset to Princeton. It brings thousands of visitors per year to the city. And it is the only public pool in Mercer County. The facility is Olympic sized so many guests can use it at one time.
With hope the city’s grant application will be approved.
If funding is in place, the city should be able to complete the necessary pool repairs later this winter and spring. That will help to ensure a timely reopening of this important community asset next summer.
