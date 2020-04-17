As we await for a return to a sense of normalcy in our daily lives, it should be noted that an unexpected side effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been a decrease in crime locally.
Fewer people are breaking the law, which is a good thing.
But once things do return to normal, we can probably expect an uptick in crime as well.
That’s why it was good to learn last month that foot and bicycle patrols will be returning to downtown Princeton this summer.
When it comes to keeping neighborhoods safe, a visible police presence can go a long ways toward deterring would-be criminals. That’s why foot and bike patrols are a successful tool for law enforcement to utilize.
Officers with the Princeton Police Department will once again provide both foot and bicycle patrols in the Mercer Street area this summer. Of course, we don’t look for those patrols to begin until after the coronavirus crisis is over. There is still a stay-at-home order in place in the Mountain State, after all. And most non-essential businesses are still closed.
According to Sgt. J.L. Faris, being on foot or on a bicycle can allow the officers to stealthily move through alleyways where crime may be occurring. It also allows the officers to make new connections with community members and downtown businesses.
“A bicycle is a lot less noticeable than a cruiser,” Faris told the Princeton Times. “It’s very effective.”
The police department also operates a substation on Mercer Street, which helps in providing an expanded police presence to the downtown area.
“We did this last year and found that it was effective,” Faris said of the bike and foot patrols. “It’s going to probably be an everyday event now though.”
According to Princeton City Police Chief T.A. Gray, the added law enforcement presence helps provide a peace of mind to downtown merchants and shoppers, while also discouraging criminal behavior.
“Once the officers get out and establish a first-name basis with business owners and residents they will feel more comfortable to talk to that officer because they will have built a rapport with them,” Gray said.
The foot and bike patrols serve an important purpose.
Property owners, and business owners, should feel safer with an increased police presence that includes foot and bike patrols.
The visible police presence also is a tremendous deterrent to crime. The foot and bike patrols also provide opportunities for interactions between the officers and citizens. That’s a good thing. Citizens should be able to see — and talk — to the officers who are patrolling their communities.
