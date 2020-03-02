Another large-scale infrastructure improvement project for the region is getting underway. Ground was broken last month on a $1.9 million water treatment plant upgrade project in Bluefield, Va., that will allow the town to supply water to Pocahontas and other neighboring communities in Tazewell County.
The project will increase the capacity of the town’s plant from 1.5 million gallons a day to 1.95 million gallons, according to Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Mike Watson. The project also included the recent installation of water lines along North College that will be used to supply water in the future to the Pocahontas and Falls Mills communities.
The Tazewell County Public Service Authority also is planning to install a permanent pump station that could be used any time. This, according to Watson, would allow the PSA to fill the water tank in Pocahontas with water from Bluefield, Va.
In addition to serving the existing customer base, the upgrade also will help make the municipal system more efficient, and, in the long run, save money.
Modifications at the plant itself to increase water capacity include changing filters, pumps and some infrastructure work.
“It will also cut costs,” Watson said. “If you provide a better flow you can operate less hours. Hopefully, it will be a money-saving option.”
Leak detection also will be easier, which provides another cost-saving measure for the town. In addition, three existing wells will also be developed further to meet the additional source water needs of the plant.
Funding for the project is coming from the Virginia Water Supply Revolving Fund.
Access to clean drinking water should be a given for all families in the year 2020.
Sadly, there are still many households in the region with only well water. In some communities, there is no current access to county or town water.
That’s why the plant upgrade in Bluefield, Va., is important, as it will allow for the future extension of municipal water to other communities in need, including parts of the Northern District of Tazewell County. The upgrade also will ensure that the town will be capable of accommodating additional growth within its municipal borders.
This project is a win-win for the town of Bluefield, Va., and Tazewell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.