How much are you willing to pay for a pack of cigarettes? It’s a question residents of Tazewell County may soon be faced with.
The county Board of Supervisors have proposed a tax hike on cigarettes, which if approved, would take effect on July 1. The tax hike would raise the cost of cigarettes by 40 cents per pack. The increase is projected to raise approximately $250,000 in new revenue for the county.
The funding raised through the proposed tax increase would be used to help finance $1.15 million more in local spending, including increased pay for some public school employees, sheriff’s office deputies and deputy court clerks, who are not funded by the state.
County Administrator Eric Young said the tax would apply only to cigarettes. Vaping and tobacco products are not included in the plan. The cigarette tax hike is included in the county’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, which begins on July 1.
Under the proposed plan, locally funded county employees would receive the same 5 percent increase that state-funded public school teachers, deputies and clerks receive, according to Young.
The Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly approved the 5 percent pay hike for those state-funded positions earlier this year while also enacting legislation allowing Virginia counties to impose local tax increases on cigarettes.
A public hearing on the county budget, and the proposed cigarette tax hike, will be held during the June 1 meeting of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. No other tax increases are included in the proposed budget.
It remains to be seen how the public will respond to the cigarette tax hike plan.
While area residents have been vocal about the increase on social media, getting people to attend the actual June 1 public hearing, particularly during the era of COVID, may not be easy.
Many others will simply continue to buy cigarettes regardless of the cost.
Of course, one interesting wrinkle of this tax increase is how it might impact neighboring West Virginia. At the present time, some residents who live in Mercer County cross the state line to buy cigarettes in Tazewell County. But that may no longer be the case after July 1.
If the price of cigarettes per pack are increased in Tazewell County, those residents of Mercer County who have been crossing the state line border to support their unhealthy habit may go back to buying their cigarettes in West Virginia instead.
Still, if you have an opinion on the proposed cigarette tax hike — either pro or con — you should consider attending the June 1 board meeting.
