City officials in Bluefield are planning to install security cameras in strategic locations across Lotito Park in an attempt to stop a troubling uptick in vandalism at the park. One of the most cherished attractions at city park, the Yakkity-Yak Playground, was recently vandalized. The bathrooms at the city park area also were recently defaced after being renovated by the city.
In June, new picnic tables and a shelter in the park that city crews helped to build were also vandalized.
What a shame. City park is a public facility that is available for everyone to utilize and enjoy. But those who make use of the park also are expected to respect it. Under no circumstances should it be vandalized or damaged.
“We put a lot of work in the city park and we have spent a lot of money and made a lot of effort for somebody to come in and deface property we provide for residents,” City Manager Dane Rideout said last week. “It is irresponsible and we are all very upset.”
Although the majority of the West Virginia-owned park is located in the state of Virginia, Rideout said the city of Bluefield pays for all of the costs associated with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. However, because most of the park area is located in Virginia, it is patrolled by the Bluefield Va. Police Department.
Rideout is hoping to see increased patrols of the park by the Bluefield, Va. Police Department. However, one thing the city of Bluefield can do is have city workers stationed at the park, and he says that adjustments have been made to work schedules to ensure that city workers are on site at the park seven days a week. That way, if a city worker witnesses an act of vandalism, he or she would be able to immediately contact law enforcement officials. However, city crews can’t be at the park 24 hours a day. And the vandalism to the Yakkity-Yak Playground occurred during an overnight period.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin has asked if the city can pursue installing cameras in the area, and Rideout said efforts are underway to do that. Cameras are a good idea, and would allow for a 24-hour monitoring of the park area. Then, if vandals are caught on camera vandalizing the park, law enforcement officials would have video of the offenders, which would help with their apprehension.
It is our hope that this surveillance equipment can be installed as soon as possible.
Although we are now in October, there will still be plenty of warm days ahead where citizens will be utilizing the city park facilities. Having security cameras in place will not only help with catching vandals in the act, but will also provide an added level of security for families who are utilizing the park facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.