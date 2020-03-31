Scammers are at it again, this time shamefully trying to con area residents out of their money in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Inspector General of Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, is warning the public about fraudulent letters threatening the suspension of Social Security benefits of citizens due to a COVID-19 or coronavirus-related office closure. But this letter is a scam. Ennis says the Social Security Administration (SSA) will not suspend or discontinue benefits because their offices are closed.
“The Social Security Office of the Inspector General has received reports that Social Security beneficiaries have received letters through the U.S. Mail stating their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter,” Ennis said in a press release. “Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments during this period of COVID-19 office closures.”
While it is true that local SSA offices are temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns; Social Security employees are still working in those offices. And Social Security is not suspending or decreasing Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Ennis said.
Any communication you receive that says SSA will do so is a scam, whether you receive it by letter, text, email, or phone call. The agency will never ask for payment via a retail gift card, wire transfer or internet agency. Those are all red flag indicators of a scam.
According to Ennis, Social Security will never:
• Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
• Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem.
• Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
If you receive a letter, text, call or email that you believe to be suspicious, about an alleged problem with your Social Security number, account or payments, hang up or do not respond. Area residents also are encouraged to report Social Security scams at https://oig.ssa.gov.
Shame on those scam artists who are trying to exploit area residents in the midst of this national emergency.
Area residents must remain vigilant and on alert for such fraudulent schemes.
