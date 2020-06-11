Now that West Virginia’s delayed pandemic primary is finally over, everyone can take a deep breath and enjoy a well-deserved, albeit short, respite from politics.
We say short, of course, because the November general election isn’t that far away. And with the presidential ticket at the top of the November ballot, we can certainly expect to see of plenty of political debate between now and this fall.
Although the purpose of a primary election is to nominate political party candidates, several of the races were all but decided Tuesday night. This included the high-profile prosecuting attorney’s race in Mercer County.
Republican challenger Brian Cochan ousted incumbent Republican George Sitler by a commanding margin Tuesday night. Cochran won the race with 4,184 votes to 2,598 for Sitler.
Since no Democrat filed to run in the race, Cochran is the winner and will be unopposed for prosecuting attorney on the November ballot.
Cochran, a resident of Princeton, is a former West Virginia State Trooper and an attorney for the Brewster Morhous firm in Bluefield. He has worked as an attorney for 13 years and also served as the city of Bluefield’s attorney for a number of years. Cochran ran with the important endorsement of several key law enforcement organizations in the region.
A number of other Republicans also ran without a Democratic challenger Tuesday, and won their races, including incumbent Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey of Princeton, who garnered 6,303 votes, and incumbent County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who won with 5,832 votes.
In the West Virginia Senate 6 contest, incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield easily defeated challenger Wesley Blankenship of Mingo County. No Democrat filed in the race, which means Swope will be unopposed for re-election in November.
In neighboring McDowell County, there were no Republicans on the ballot in the county commission and prosecuting attorney races, so Tuesday’s winners will be unopposed in November. Cecil Patterson, the incumbent commissioner, turned back a challenge from two Democrats to retain his commission seat. And in the prosecuting attorney’s race in McDowell County, challenger Brittany R. Puckett defeated incumbent prosecutor Emily Miller in a close race Tuesday where 151 votes seperated the two candidates.
We congratulate all of Tuesday’s winners, and in particular, the thousands of voters who overcame fears about the lingering pandemic to cast ballots in person at their local polling precinct.
Voter turn-out was better than expected, which is a win for our region and all of West Virginia.
Thank you to all who voted Tuesday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.