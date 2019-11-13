Welcomed legislation that would criminalize acts of animal cruelty committed on federal property has passed the U.S. Senate and is now awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump.
The bipartisan legislation, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT), passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month. It expands upon 2010 legislation that only covered creating and selling videos of animal cruelty, adding more teeth to the investigative and penalty phases of the law.
The PACT Act was backed by Michelle Cole of Bluefield, who is the 3rd Congressional District leader for the National Humane Society. She said the society has been advocating for the new law for some time now.
The original measure, according to Cole, did not give federal agents the authority to pursue and prosecute the perpetrators of those acts being filmed, which she said often showed “heinous” acts being committed against innocent animals.
“The PACT strengthens the law and gives them the ability to prosecute,” Cole said.
The PACT Act, if it becomes law, would also allow federal felony charges to brought against those who engage in acts of animal cruelty on federal property, including military bases, airports and national parks, Cole said. It also takes in animal cruelty involved in interstate commerce, drug smuggling or related federal crimes.
Current federal law prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes animal cruelty if the wrongdoers create and sell videos depicting the act.
According to the Humane Society, the bill will remove the loophole by prohibiting these acts, regardless of whether a video has been produced, when they occur on federal property, such as federal prisons and national parks or in interstate commerce, including moving animals across state lines or information exchanged on websites that allows animal exploitation to occur.
Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling animals or sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
Good. Those who abuse helpless animals must be held accountable for their actions.
Trump should act promptly in signing the PACT into law. We must send a statement now that brutal acts of animal abuse and cruelty will not be tolerated.
