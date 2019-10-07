Modern school facilities with state-of-the-art technology and environments that are conducive to learning are vital if children are to succeed in their studies. That’s why we are pleased to hear that students are still expected to be inside of the new Mountain Valley Elementary School by the year’s end.
The original completion date for the new Mercer County school was July. But contractors didn’t meet that date. The hope now is to have students inside of the Green Valley school by the end of December.
“We’re still under construction, but we anticipate opening sometime this year,” Mercer County Schools Data and Information Specialist Teresa Russell recently told the Princeton Times.
The new $12 million school will replace both Ceres and Cumberland Heights elementary, and serve students between pre-K to fifth grade. It is being constructed along 23 acres of land located along Blue Prince Road, across from the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley.
Mountain Valley Elementary will have 47,200 square feet of space to serve students from Pre-K to the fifth grade. The school’s new technology includes touch-screen televisions, classroom computers and a computer lab that are all part of the overall project’s price.
In another part of the county, work also is continuing on a second new elementary school. The new $12 million Bluefield Primary School project is being constructed along Cumberland Road near the existing Bluefield High School. Motorists traveling on Cumberland Road have been able to witness all of the progress made on the new school in recent weeks.
These ongoing school construction projects are another sign of positive progress for Mercer County. The new schools are also a win for students, teachers and parents.
We look forward to their openings.
