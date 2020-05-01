One of the frequently asked questions we have received since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic is what, if any, impact the crisis is having on construction projects in the region. While most construction projects have been impacted by the emergency, not all have come to a halt.
For example, some work is continuing on the new $12.2 million Bluefield Primary School project.
According to Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers, School Building Authority projects are exempt under the governor’s executive order from the stay-at-home mandate, which expires on Monday.
“Some construction is continuing on a limited basis,” Akers told the Daily Telegraph last month. She says some workers are still going to the site and gradually moving the project forward.
The new Bluefield Primary was scheduled to open this fall. But that deadline may no longer be met due to a combination of factors, including the pandemic and the weather.
“It very likely will affect it,” Akers said. “We don’t have a new schedule developed at this point. We’ve had additional rain and we’ve had other factors. In all likelihood, the opening date will have to change.”
There have been other problems, too.
In January, high winds damaged some building trusses that had been put into place. Those trusses were replaced, which did cause additional delays.
The new school is being constructed along 9.5 acres of land located near the existing Bluefield High School. Once it is opened, about 350 students will attend school in the new state-of-the-art facility. The new school will include updated safety features, a middle-school size gym/indoor space, more and improved restrooms, larger playgrounds, a music room with better acoustics, a wireless computer lab and call-back intercom systems.
Given all that has happened over the past few weeks, a delay in the opening of the new school is not unexpected. But the good news is that this construction project is continuing during the pandemic.
That keeps construction workers on the job while providing a boost to the local economy.
