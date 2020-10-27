While West Virginia is now largely considered a red state that favors Republican candidates, voter registration trends actually show a significant increase in “no party” affiliation voters.
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, there are 469,150 registered Democrats in the state along with 446,733 registered Republicans. While the number of registered Republican voters in the Mountain State has grown significantly in recent years, so has the number of registered “no party” affiliation voters.
No-party registration increased from 266,093 in 2016 to 285,550 in 2020, and now represents more than 20 percent of the total number of registered voters in the state, according to Warner, a Republican.
That means about 27 percent, or one in every four registered voters in the state, did not register as either a Democrat or a Republican.
Local voter registration officials in southern West Virginia also are reporting an increase in no party voters.
In Mercer County, there are 14,841 registered Democrats and 14,595 registered Republicans, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye. The number of no party affiliation voters in the county currently stands at 12,721, which is up from a little over 10,000 in 2016.
Democratic rolls in Mercer County have reduced substantially in recent years while the number of registered Republican voters has increased, according to Moye.
In Monroe County, a small growth in the no-party roll has been seen, but a much larger shift has happened in adding more Republicans. According to County Clerk Donnie Evans, Monroe County now has 4,005 registered Republicans to 2,898 Democrats.
In McDowell County, Democrats still far outnumber Republicans in terms of voter registration. There are 8,814 registered Democrats in McDowell County compared to only 2,545 registered Republicans. The number of no party affiliation voters in McDowell currently stands at 2,782.
The increase in no party affiliation voters in West Virginia is an interesting phenomenon, and underscores the independent voting mentality of a growing number of West Virginians. By declaring no party affiliation, voters also have the option of voting in either Democratic or Republican primary elections.
However, the most important statistic is the total number of registered voters, and the number of registered voters who actually vote.
Given the intense interest in the Nov. 3 election, it is our hope that all registered voters in the Mountain State cast a ballot this year. That can be done through both early voting, absentee voting and voting in person at the polls on Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.