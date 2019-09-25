The latest State of Obesity report shows West Virginia and Mississippi led the nation in 2018 for adult obesity rates, with a rate of 39.5 percent. The news, while disconcerting, isn’t surprising for the Mountain State.
Obesity has been a significant problem in the Mountain State for quite some time now, including right here in the deep south coalfield counties. Year after year, and study after study, the results are almost always the same: Our waistlines are expanding.
At this point, we don’t need another study telling us what we already know. What we need, instead, is for the residents of southern West Virginia to take an interest in their own health and well being.
The latest study, compiled by the Trust for America’s Health, found that nine states in the nation have an obesity rate above 35 percent, including Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and North Dakota, according to the Register-Herald in Beckley.
The State of Obesity report found that the new national average for obesity is 30.9 percent. It said the nation’s lowest rate is found in Colorado at 23 percent. It also warned that obesity has serious health consequences including increased risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and many types of cancers. Here in West Virginia, 43.5 percent of adults have hypertension and 16.2 percent of adults have diabetes.
Given our chronically high obesity rates — an unwelcome trend that continues year after year — health officials on the local and state level should be prioritizing this weighty problem.
Simply put, all efforts must be made to reduce waistlines in the Mountain State. And this includes both adults and youth.
Unfortunately, children are not as active today as they were 10 or 20 years ago.
Blame it on video games, computers, the Internet and social media. When children spend more time indoors and in front of the computer or television, that is less time they are spending doing a physical activity — be it walking, running, playing ball or simply spending time outdoors.
Adding to the problem is the fact that some adults aren’t setting a good example for their children when it comes to exercise and physical fitness.
Whether it is 30 minutes or 10 minutes a day, we can all be more physically active.
Recognizing we have a problem may be the first step, but now we must move forward with an increased effort to make our residents healthier.
Everyone can be a part of the solution by adopting a healthy lifestyle, a healthy diet and by being more physically active. The longer we wait, the harder it will be to trim waistlines and avoid the serious diseases associated with obesity.
