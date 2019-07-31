School officials in Mercer County are still hoping to have students in the new Mountain Valley Elementary School before the year’s end. But the weather hasn’t been cooperative.
All of the rain over the past couple of weeks has slowed construction on the new $12 million school. The original completion date for the project was July, but that has now been pushed back to October.
The hope is to get students in the new school later this year after the winter break, according to Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers.
Akers said the school system wants to coordinate the opening of Mountain View Elementary School “so we won’t disrupt instruction for the kids.”
Mountain Valley Elementary will have 47,200 square feet to serve students from Pre-K to the fifth grade. The future school’s new technology includes touch-screen televisions, classroom computers and a computer lab that are part of the overall project’s price.
The new school will replace Ceres School and Cumberland Heights School, and serve some students from Glenwood School and Brushfork School. The project is being funded through a $7.8 million grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority and $4 million in local school board funds.
We aren’t surprised to hear of the construction delay. There has been a lot of rain so far this summer.
In another part of the county, work also is continuing on a second new elementary school. The new $12 million Bluefield Primary School project is being constructed along Cumberland Road near the existing Bluefield High School.
The new Bluefield Primary School, when completed, will serve students from the existing Whitethorn and Memorial schools in Bluefield, both of which are scheduled to be closed. The new Bluefield school is being constructed with $10 million in SBA funding.
These ongoing school construction projects are another sign of progress in our region.
The new schools are a win for students, teachers and parents. We look forward to the opening of both facilities.
With hope, there will not be any additional weather delays.
