Carolyn Baldwin Scott, age 77 of Tazewell, VA passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Carillion Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, VA. She was born October 31, 1943 at Newhall, WV and was a daughter of the late Everett Glenn and Pearly Mae Brewster Baldwin. Carolyn was a 1961 Graduat…