Mercer County is on a roll.
The county has been experiencing a renewed period of economic activity, a trend that is likely to continue in the months and years ahead, particularly as the disruptive pandemic finally winds down.
In the month of April alone, there were 58 new business registrations reported in Mercer County, an impressive development that also provides further proof of the ongoing economic acceleration in the region.
The uptick in new business activity started last year. Between April 1 of 2020 and March 31 of 2021, there was a net gain of 206 new businesses in Mercer County.
The bulk of the new business growth during April of this year occurred in the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The county is seeing both large and small business growth. Those smaller businesses, including new restaurants, are of particular importance. Others involve entrepreneurs who are working to fill specific needs in the region, including lodging and related services for ATV tourists.
Those small, locally grown businesses, are important. As small business growth is often necessary for a region before bigger economic development projects can take root. And once a larger business arrives, others are likely to follow.
Such has been the case for the city of Bluefield, which is benefiting from the arrival of technology giant Intuit in 2019. Intuit, and its employment partner Alorica, currently employ in excess of 250 workers in the city, and the company is still hiring. The plan is to eventually employ up to 500 workers at Intuit’s downtown Prosperity Hub.
As area residents already know, this newspaper has documented a number of new business arrivals — some large and some small — to the area in recent months.
These are certainly exciting times. The new jobs, and tax revenue, that is being created as a result of these new developments provides hope for a brighter future.
We welcome, and applaud, all of the new businesses — both big and small — that have opened their doors during the past couple of months. We hope to hear soon about additional economic development projects for the region.
