The new needle exchange clinic recently launched by the Mercer County Board of Health created quite a stir on social media, and rightfully so.
No one, not even our elected county commissioners, knew that the board of health was giving out clean needles and various other supplies to intravenous drug users.
Opinions on social media, while varied, were largely negative toward the public health campaign.
But that is probably to be expected given that the program was initiated in relative secrecy. No efforts were made by the board of health to educate the public about the importance of such a program prior to its launch. And even worse, no public hearings were held on the needle exchange. Thus citizens were not afforded an opportunity to provide public input.
So the only thing folks could do was comment on social media. And that they did. Some argued that providing clean needles to addicts will simply enable them to continue their addiction. But the stated goal of the clinic is to stop the spread of communicable diseases among those who share needles.
That may be true, but we also see a couple of problems with the needle exchange program in Mercer County.
As stated earlier, providing a forum for public input is absolutely essential. Why wasn’t a proper public hearing advertised and scheduled prior to the launch of this program?
All three commissioners told the Daily Telegraph they didn’t know the health department was doing this. Susan Kadar, the health department administrator, said the clinics began in late August, and are now held every second and fourth Thursday of the month. She says the kits available during these clinics include alcohol pads, cookers, cotton balls and 10 needles each, available for distribution.
Cookers? Cotton balls? Alcohol pads? Really? We believe that is taking the concept of a needle exchange clinic a bit too far. The health board is giving addicts everything they need to continue their addiction except for the actual narcotics that will be injected into their bodies.
That’s why the general public — folks who are sick and tired of dealing with the scourge of drug abuse in their communities — should have been afforded an opportunity for public input prior to the launch of this clinic.
Kadar said the health board has been trying to get the needle exchange program started for months.
But she says the board of health has not had a meeting in “a couple of months, so I was reporting to them that it had been started, that we had gotten all of our supplies in, all of our paperwork in order, so we were good to continue.”
Well that statement raises another obvious red flag. Why hasn’t the board of health been holding regular monthly meetings? And why was the Harm Reduction Program — as it is being officially called — initiated during a time period when the health board was not even holding regular meetings?
These, and other questions, need to be answered. Transparency is paramount when it comes to the actions of our government leaders.
Despite these concerns, we believe this program is still needed. Given the rampant abuse of drugs in our region, all efforts should be considered in order to stop the spread of disease, including the threat of potential HIV and hepatitis clusters caused by those who are sharing needles.
But any new program that is initiated should be done correctly. And the public must be afforded an opportunity to provide appropriate input.
Someone needs to explain why this didn’t happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.