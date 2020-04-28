Despite challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, important projects in our region are still advancing. One good example is the effort to extend natural gas service to the Cumberland Industrial Park off John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield.
Construction bids were sought for the project in a legal advertisement published in the Daily Telegraph last month. The Development Authority of Mercer County is currently seeking qualifications from consulting engineering firms to provide advice and services for site development.
John O’Neal, the development authority’s executive director, said the project is composed of two components. This includes the extension of natural gas to the industrial park and the preparation of additional lots at the park for future use.
“We’re trying to put a project together to take natural gas all along John Nash Boulevard up to the industrial park,” O’Neal told the Daily Telegraph. “And in the other one we’re looking for qualifications for engineering firms to do further site development. That would come later. We’ve just got a number of lots that have been parceled out. That involves grading, testing, and shaping the land to get it ready to build.”
The development authority, which is working on the project in coordination with the Region I Planning & Development Council, will be accepting bids on the project until April 30.
Getting natural gas to John Nash Boulevard, and the industrial park area, is of particular importance. The city of Bluefield also has been working to develop property around Exit 1 off Interstate 77, which intersects with John Nash Boulevard. The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT). The city’s plan is to develop ready-to-use pads for prospective businesses along 12 to 15 acres of land near Exit 1.
Natural gas, just like high-speed broadband, water and sewer, is considered necessary infrastructure that must be in place in order to attract and retain new business and industry.
We are pleased to see that this important project is still on track and won’t be negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
