More lousy summer movies as Hollywood becomes increasingly preachy

When was the last time you watched a movie on the big screen? Yep, it’s been a while for me as well. I can’t recall the last time I actually saw a “good” movie at the theater.
As expected, it has been another lousy summer for popcorn movies at the theater. Hollywood, whose only real job is to entertain us, seems incapable of performing this very basic task anymore.
Franchise fatigue is a term that is now being used by the movie studios and other executives to explain why big budget films have failed to meet box-office expectations. But more often than not, the real culprit is bad storytelling and a failure to give audiences what they really want.
How about an old-fashioned summer blockbuster? Remember “Raiders of the Lost Ark?” Movies were actually good back then.
I can’t say the same about the current slate of summer films so far this year.
A couple of high-profile failures come to mind. The first is “Men in Black International.” Why even bother attempting to reboot this once big franchise if your original stars aren’t returning?
Sorry, but “Men in Black” will always be defined by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Without them you don’t have a movie. Did we not learn anything from the ill-fated “Ghostbusters” reboot?
It should also be noted that the movie trailers for “International” did little to inspire confidence in the new film. When the jokes in the movie trailer aren’t funny, what hope is there for the final film? Thanks, but no thanks. I passed on this one, as did most other moviegoers.
Going back a year or so, the spectacular failure of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” came as no surprise. I watched it on DVD. There was nothing really wrong with the movie, and when compared to the absolutely horrific “Last Jedi,” the stand-alone “Solo” film almost feels like Oscar-worthy material. However, the movie had a fatal flaw that was visible to everyone from day one.
Alden Ehrenreich has absolutely no resemblance to Harrison Ford. You can’t make a Han Solo movie without Harrison Ford. Just like you can’t make a “Men in Black” movie without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
I also passed on the new “Spiderman” movie. As a child, I grew up reading a lot of “Spiderman” comics. So I know that “Mysterio” is a big bad guy. Yet, all of the trailers for the new movie sold him as a good guy working hand-in-hand with the titular hero. Made no sense to me.
Yes, I have since read the spoilers. You don’t have to email me about this. So maybe I’ll give this one a second chance on DVD. Maybe.
•••
Nowadays, instead of making quality movies that entertain us for two hours at the local theater, the powers-to-be in Hollywood seem obsessed with telling us how to live our lives, and what types of morals and values we are supposed to embrace. That is not Hollywood’s job.
Yet today there are so many actors and actresses out there who think it is their responsibility to tell us which political candidate to vote for and which political party to support. They also want to tell us how to live our lives, and what is right and wrong. Well guess what? I don’t care.
Actors and actresses have one job. And that is to entertain us.
The more they go on and on about politics the more likely we are to tune them out, and to pass on their movies. If you want to get involved in politics, then run for political office. Otherwise just keep making movies and bringing home the big paychecks.
Don’t tell us — the folks who are paying money to watch your movies — how we are supposed to live our lives.
Keep your opinions to yourself. If you want to get involved in politics, then leave the movie business and launch your own political campaign. Otherwise, please try to make better movies. Franchise fatigue shouldn’t be used as an excuse for bad acting, bad scripts and bad storytelling.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
