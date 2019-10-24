Here is something to get excited about. Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield has won the first round of an online contest sponsored by USA Today to name America’s best high school football stadium.
Mitchell Stadium bested Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio by an impressive vote total of 147,042 to 131,300. Now the historic structure has advanced to round two of eight and is now going head-to-head with the Round Valley Ensphere in Eagar, Ariz., the only domed stadium in the country created for high school football.
The Ensphere, built in 1991, can accommodate 5,500 spectators. Mitchell Stadium, which was built in 1936 through the country’s Great Depression public works program, can seat 10,000.
Voting for the second round of competition is now underway and continues through Sunday. You can vote now by going to https://usatodayhss.com/2019/americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums-round-2
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout is urging citizens across the region to cast a ballot in the online poll in support of Mitchell Stadium. He says just being identified as one of the top eight high school football stadiums in the nation is huge for Bluefield.
But the online competition also is important for another reason. Rideout believes the recognition should help the city with its current push to host the state high school playoff championship game next year at Mitchell Stadium.
“We have one of the top stadiums in the nation and we do not host the state playoffs,” Rideout said. “The state should take a look at us. We need to be seriously considered. This is certainly an iconic stadium for West Virginia and our region.”
Former Delegate Marty Gearheart has been leading the effort to bring those playoff games to Mitchell Stadium, forming a committee and planning to make a bid in December to host the AAA, AA and A championship games in 2020. So all of the attention the historic stadium is currently getting from USA Today can only help in that cause.
Rideout is urging everyone to spread the word on social media about the online competition and to get their votes in.
We, too, urge area residents to cast a vote for Mitchell Stadium. Why shouldn’t Mitchell Stadium be declared America’s best high school football stadium? The more who vote online, the better our chances of securing this honor.
Plus all of the attention is good for Bluefield, and could improve our chances of securing a state football championship next year.
