It’s official. Mitchell Stadium, according to USA Today High School Sports, is America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
What a fantastic honor for our region!
The iconic Mitchell Stadium, which was built in 1936 through the country’s Great Depression public works program, was one of 16 high school football stadiums from across the nation competing for the Best High School Football Stadium title.
Mitchell Stadium won the title last week besting R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
By the time the final round ended, Mitchell Stadium had received 2,149,143 votes and R.R. Jones Stadium had 1,515,558 votes. There were a total of 3,664,701 votes cast during the final round, according to the USA Today website.
“This victory is a result of the loyalty and dedication of thousands of present and past residents, family, and friends of the two Virginias, who showed their love for Mitchell Stadium by continuously casting votes on its behalf,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said.
Kudos to all who voted in support of Mitchell Stadium. It is you who made this possible.
Now that we have earned this unique distinction, it is imperative that we promote it.
“Bragging rights are great marketing tools,” Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Any time you’re talking about the stadium, you can slide that accolade in so people might be more inclined to come check it out, go to a game and bring high school football championships to Mercer County.”
We agree. We need to let the world know that Bluefield is home to America’s Best High School Football Stadium. And this includes the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, the entity that will be considering the region’s request to host a state championship football game at Mitchell Stadium next year.
The new Super Six South will formally ask the WVSSAC next month to bring the Super Six finals to Mercer County. The local proposal calls for the possibility of the two teams playing the single A division state championship game on Friday night at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton and the title games for the AA and AAA divisions on Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
Now that we have been recognized nationally by USA Today as America’s Best High School Football Stadium, we see no reason why a state football championship game shouldn’t be played here.
