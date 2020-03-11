There was some good news last week to come out of the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. He confirmed that for the eighth consecutive fiscal year the attorney general’s office has voluntarily returned significant money to the state’s coffers.
This year Morrisey is returning more than $7 million to the state Legislature with hopes that the money will bolster the state’s treatment of opioid abuse and provide critical funding of the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory. The $7.041 million transfer adds to a cumulative tally of more than $52.6 million that has been returned to the state by the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey said the latest transfer illustrates his administration’s continued commitment to run an efficient office and successfully manage settlement monies in a manner to help reduce the tax bill of West Virginians.
“The opioid epidemic has taken a heavy toll on West Virginia, and it is my hope that these funds will bolster the state’s ability to help those most in need,” Morrisey said. “It is paramount that everyone works together and, by way of efficient operations and successful settlement management, I am pleased that our office can return funds to enhance the state’s footing to treat the addicted and prosecute those who peddle this poison to our communities.”
Morrisey, a Republican, is asking the Legislature to consider appropriating $5 million to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund and $1 million to the State Police Forensic Laboratory.
Money allocated to the Ryan Brown Fund would help those treating the opioid epidemic, while funds provided to the State Police would continue the office’s commitment to fight drug abuse by bolstering the crime lab to accelerate drug prosecutions across the state, Morrisey said.
The transfer consists of $6.1 million from the office’s Consumer Protection Fund. All of the proceeds are coming from opioid cases and other settlements, lawsuits and enforcement actions brought by the office.
By returning extra money to the state’s general fund, Morrisey has once again demonstrated that state agencies can control their spending and save money. The move also serves as a reminder to state office holders that they shouldn’t be compelled to spend every dollar of their budgets if the expenditures aren’t necessary.
More elected officials, and state agencies, should follow Morrisey’s lead. The funding his office is returning to the state’s budget will help in dealing with the state’s treatment of opioid abuse while also assisting with clearing the backlog of items awaiting DNA testing at the state laboratory.
