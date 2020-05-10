In a significant boost to the Mercer County Airport, larger aircraft will soon be able to refuel at the facility during both the day and night hours. The expansion project is being funded through federal stimulus dollars under the CARES (Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
Bids were sought for the project last month in a legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph. The effort involves an expansion of the airport’s main apron, or ramp, near its existing fuel farm.
“We’re extending it down to the fuel farm so larger aircraft can get down there,” Airport Manager Clint Ransom said. “Currently when aircraft go down to the fuel farm they have to turn around, and larger planes don’t have enough room to turn around.”
Ramp space now lets only single-engine airplanes, helicopters and smaller twin-engine aircraft reach the fuel farm. Larger aircraft are currently refueled from a tanker truck. But the expansion project, once completed, will allow larger aircraft to utilize the airport 24 hours a day. As a result, the airport will see a significant increase in traffic.
“We’d like to get it to where it can accommodate the larger twin-engines and small jets,” Ransom added. “Currently, we have full-service fuel where we fuel with the trucks and we have self-service pumps that work like a service station. After hours, (larger aircraft) can’t get down to the self-service pumps. After this, they will be able to fuel 24-hours a day at the fuel farm.”
The airport qualifies for 100 percent funding under the CARES Act. Thus there is no local 5 percent funding match requirement from the state or the local governing body.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the funding award last month.
Other construction projects also are continuing at the Mercer County Airport, including a new 13,000 foot fencing project that is designed to keep wildlife and trespassers off the runway.
These new projects are a win for the airport.
A strong airport is critical to the future of our region, and related economic development and growth across the two-state region. Allowing larger aircraft to utilize the Bluefield-based airport will only strengthen this important local asset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.