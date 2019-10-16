After months of planning, control of a unit that fights Medicaid fraud in West Virginia has been transferred from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the state attorney general’s office.
The change took effect earlier this month. Legislation calling for the transfer of the fraud unit was approved by lawmakers earlier this year. The hope is to strengthen West Virginia’s fight against fraud, waste and abuse.
The change will bring West Virginia in line with more than 40 other states, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“There has been a tremendous amount of hard work on behalf of taxpayers to make for a smooth transition,” Morrisey said. “Our goal is to ensure the unit continues its excellent work and to enhance its ability to root out even more fraud, waste and abuse in hopes that we can solidify the Medicaid program for those who legitimately rely upon it as a safety net.”
To help ensure a smooth transition, technology improvements have been made, along with an increase in the state’s federal grant and security enhancements to bolster the unit’s protection of sensitive data, Morrisey’s office said.
Many of those who supported moving the unit cited the Attorney General’s success in fighting Social Security disability fraud. That unit has generated more than $18.5 million since its inception in West Virginia several years ago.
Given Morrisey’s success in fighting Social Security disability fraud, moving the Medicaid fraud unit to the attorney general’s office was a logical move.
The unlawful taking of Medicaid benefits wastes tax dollars, deepens deficits and jeopardizes a program designed to help those most in need, points correctly noted earlier this year by Morrisey.
It is our hope that the transfer of the Medicaid fraud unit will help in weeding out those who are claiming Medicaid benefits in West Virginia of which they are not legally entitled to.
