More jobs are coming to Bluefield. Industrial Plating & Machine (IPM), located just outside of the city limits on U.S. Route 52, is looking to add up to 100 new employees. The company manufactures precision parts for various industries, and is in need of machinists, welders and mechanics.
Ronnie Marshall, IPM senior vice president, said the demand for products prompted the company to expand its workforce. He says IPM has diversified from a mining focus to include many additional industries.
“We are real diversified,” Marshall said earlier this month. “We are not just in mining. A lot of our customers are down South and up North. We have to work harder to keep up with the demand.”
A job fair will be held today from noon to 6 p.m. at the company, which is located at 1172 Coal Heritage Road in Brushfork. Interviews will be conducted on the spot.
This is certainly good news.
Anytime an additional 100 jobs are created, it has a positive ripple effect on the regional economy.
The openings at IPM will help in providing good paying jobs to area residents who are skilled as machinists, welders and mechanics. Those who are gainfully employed will, in return, give back to their community by supporting local restaurants, department stores, malls and convenience stations.
We congratulate IPM on its expansion. There is always a need for new manufacturing jobs in our region. The company’s growth is another sign that our local economy is strengthening.
Anytime an existing company can expand its workforce it is a win for the region.
