Never underestimate the ingenuity of area residents. At a time when we are being told to stay at home and to practice social distancing, some are finding creative ways to help others.
Consider the example of the staff of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Buchanan County.
When the coronavirus crisis forced the college to move to its current online course delivery for students, the staff overseeing the compounding lab on campus was left with plenty of free time since they did not have students on campus with whom to interact. So a decision was made to convert a portion of the current lab use to the production of hand sanitizer, an in-demand item that is very difficult to find.
The college produced hand sanitizer is comprised primarily of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and glycerin with a few other additives. The college has already shipped one supply of hand sanitizer, and Dean Susan Mayhew said additional shipments will be delivered as the raw materials needed to make it are acquired and production continues in the coming weeks.
It is currently being shipped to area Food City stores, according to College Dean Susan Mayhew.
Mayhew said more shipments will be delivered as additional raw materials to make it with are acquired by the college. Proceeds from the project are being used to fund further research projects at the college and for student scholarships.
In Mercer County, several citizens and business owners have been busy making masks and other personal protective equipment.
For example, Tony Carinelli is using his experience and equipment at Bluefield Upholstery to make masks because many members of his family are in the medical profession.
“And I said, heck, I’ve got these big industrial machines out here, so let’s see what I can do,” Carinelli told the Daily Telegraph. “These aren’t medical masks, but for somebody who doesn’t have something.”
Hobby sewers are making masks, too. Kathy Scruggs of Bluefield said she and her friends decided to use their time by sewing masks so they can help the people who don’t have any on hand. Two groups of sewers are helping with the effort.
Scruggs is a retired registered nurse who worked in an operating room and knows the value of having protective masks; she retired after a 35-year career. The effort to sew masks started when a friend who is still in the medical profession contacted her. Now eight people are sewing, and the sewers are donating the results of their labors to local hospitals, plus adult care centers and businesses such as veterinarians.
That’s great to hear.
During these difficult days, we applaud those who are finding new, and innovative ways, to help serve the greater good.
