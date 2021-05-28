While the region’s ATV trails continue to fuel tourism growth, another success story can be found in the town of Tazewell. The popular Back of the Dragon motorcycle and sports car route is a big tourism draw for the town.
The new Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in 2020, and just last month a $100,000 grant award was approved for a new short-stay lodging facility that will be developed near the welcome center.
The funding award from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the town of Tazewell’s Industrial/Economic Development Authority will allow officials to convert the former Sunnyside Manor apartment complex into a 12-unit short-stay lodging property with 34 beds. The town will then lease the facility to Dragon Property Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Back of the Dragon Properties.
The planned renovations to the building include a new roof, new windows, new parking lot, new plumbing and electric, new HVAC, complete exterior paint, new landscaping and a complete renovation and redesign of the interior, according to VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.
The project will help to provide urgently needed lodging near the Back of the Dragon.
The town of Tazewell has been trying for a number of years to recruit a hotel to the town limits, according to Town Manager Todd Day.
“We feel a hotel will, in time, attract additional entrepreneurs and businesses with intentions on capitalizing from the fast growing Back of the Dragon and the wealth it is — and continues to bring — to the town of Tazewell and the surrounding region,” Day said.
The hope is that the new housing project funded by VCEDA will help to spur additional lodging opportunities while also encouraging more entrepreneur investments in the town, according to Jay Shott with Back of the Dragon Properties.
According to Dragon Properties’ plan, the project will be funded by $1,182,483 in private investment. In addition to the grant from VCEDA, funding is also being sought from other entities. The Cumberland Plateau Planning District (CPPD) also has approved a $200,000 CProp grant for the project.
We are glad to hear that additional lodging facilities will soon be available near the Back of the Dragon.
The 32-mile motorcycle and sports car route — known for its mountainous elevations and sharp turns — is another major outdoor tourism draw for our region. With the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center in place, it’s now imperative to ensure that adequate lodging and related accommodations are available to serve those out-of-town visitors who are riding the Back of the Dragon each year.
The new short-stay lodging facility will help in meeting that need.
