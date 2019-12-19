The big day has finally arrived for hundreds of children across our region. The annual Little Jimmie party begins today at 4:30 p.m. at its new location, which is the Bluefield State College Student Union.
Today, as we prepare to celebrate the historic 102nd Little Jimmie party in Bluefield, we say thank you to all who have supported the Community Christmas Tree campaign over the past century.
This overwhelming outpouring of support from the community is what makes the Little Jimmie party possible each year.
With your help, we kept a proud 102-year-old holiday tradition in our region going strong.
Once again this Christmas the need among local families is great. But it was also another challenging year for the Little Jimmie campaign, which has struggled to meet its goal.
Helping to boost the 2019 campaign was a generous $10,000 donation from an anonymous supporter of the Little Jimmie program.
And a number of other concerned citizens, and local business leaders, stepped up with donations of $100 or more to help this year’s campaign. This included several $1,000 donations.
All of the toys have been purchased. The stage is now set. Today, we celebrate a milestone with the 102nd Little Jimmie party.
A century of benevolence continues.
The Little Jimmie campaign is about one simple message: No child should go without at Christmas. And we back up those words with an army of volunteers and an influx of community generosity.
Times are still tough right now for many families here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. For those families who must also contend with rising food, heating and energy costs, today’s party comes at a critical and welcomed time.
The doors to the Little Jimmie party at the Bluefield State College Student Union center will open at 4:30 p.m., with music and entertainment. Santa Claus will arrive at about 4:45 p.m. Volunteers will begin distributing the hundreds of red bags stuffed full of toys and other items at that time.
To every individual, business, civic agency and volunteer who contributed to, supported or helped with this year’s party, we say thank you.
Today’s Little Jimmie party would not have been possible without you.
This includes all of the volunteers who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this year’s party a success, including those who purchased the hundreds upon hundreds of toys that will be distributed today, as well as those who helped to stuff the vintage red bags.
A special thank you also is in order this year to the administration of Bluefield State College, who graciously offered to host our party after learning about our need for a new location.
We had to make this change because Bluefield College is now leasing the Herb Sims Center from the city of Bluefield, and the open space needed for today’s party simply was no longer available at the Herb Sims Center.
Today, all of this advance planning will pay off.
The Little Jimmie campaign has once again accomplished its goal of assuring a joyous Christmas for hundreds of children in need across our region.
Thank you! Let the big party begin.
And Merry Christmas to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.