While it is considered to be the most joyous time of the year, the holiday season can also be a challenging time for many families across our region.
That is why we are once again sponsoring our annual Community Christmas Tree campaign to help ensure a brighter Christmas for those area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
This year marks our 102nd campaign. We anticipate serving 500 hundred local children this year. An army of volunteers make the annual Little Jimmie party a reality each year, along with the support of our loyal readers who year after year help us meet our campaign goal.
But there is a big change coming to this year’s party. Families who plan on participating are asked to take note. Our party this year is being held at a new location — the Bluefield State College Student Union Center.
We had to make this change because Bluefield College is now leasing the Herb Sims Center from the city of Bluefield, and the open space needed for the big party is now no longer available at the Herb Sims Center.
When Bluefield State College heard about our need for a new location for this year’s party, they graciously offered the student union center. The big party will now be held on Thursday, December 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union.
Bluefield College was eager to work with us but the needed space simply wasn’t available. Still Bluefield College is making the Herb Sims Center available for our Little Jimmie sign-ups.
A second round of sign-ups for this year’s party will be held today from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also at the Herb Sims Center.
We ask area families to make note of this change, and to prepare to join us at our new location for the big party next month.
Our annual campaign is now underway, and your support is once again needed to help make the 102nd Community Christmas Tree campaign a success.
With your help — and now the support of Bluefield State College — we are pleased to continue the Little Jimmie campaign.
