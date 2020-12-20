While there will be no traditional party this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Community Christmas Tree is still providing toys to area children this holiday season. In fact, the big shopping day for the children who have been registered for the Little Jimmie campaign is this Monday.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree is an annual event in which Christmas gifts are provided to children in need. This is the 103rd year for the campaign, which is affectionately known as “Little Jimmie” due to an iconic illustration that accompanies the newspaper’s seasonal kick-off of the program.
Following the decision to suspend this year’s campaign due to surging coronavirus cases in our region, a local delegate and descendant of a prominent newspaperman worked with the Community Christmas Tree committee to help ensure a continuation of the holiday tradition in a largely virtual format that would comply with existing pandemic restrictions.
“John Shott approached us with the idea of an online registration and a voucher system in which parents would shop for their own children’s gifts,” Community Christmas Tree Coordinator and Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “Normally, we have hundreds of volunteers involved in the various stages of the event, but John’s idea streamlined the process.”
Due to the pandemic, there was no way to ensure the safety of volunteers, children and their family during the normal in-person registration process and the actual party itself, which is normally attended by hundreds of children and parents each year.
As a result, for this year’s event, the decision was made to allow parents to register children online through the Bluefield Daily Telegraph website, bdtonline.com. That registration period has now concluded.
The Little Jimmie shopping event is now scheduled for this Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart in Bluefield, Va. Parents must bring verification of registration (a printed copy or copy saved to their cellphone) to Monday’s shopping event, where they will receive a voucher to purchase their children’s toys.
Due to the shortened season and the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on so many families across our region, there was no traditional fund-raising campaign for the Little Jimmie program this year. However, those wishing to make a contribution can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
It is our intent to return to a traditional campaign for the 2021 Christmas season, assuming the pandemic and all related restrictions have ended by then.
The Little Jimmie campaign is about one simple message: No child should go without at Christmas. Despite the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, we are pleased to still be able to serve those area children and families in need, and we applaud Shott for stepping up to help ensure a continuation of the Community Christmas Tree in 2020.
Now the 103-year-old tradition of Little Jimmie will continue during our pandemic-disrupted holiday when toys are purchased Monday for area children.
The Little Jimmie campaign will once again accomplish its goal of assuring a joyous Christmas for children in need across our region.
Thank you! And Merry Christmas to all.
