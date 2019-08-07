Eight months after its formation, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is once again looking for a new leader.
Josh Cline, who assumed the president and CEO post of the newly created chamber in December 2018 following the merger of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, is now leaving that post. Cline will depart the chamber on Aug. 16 and a search has started for his replacement.
Cline said he has been offered and accepted the role of vice president of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield College, his alma mater. Cline helped guide the merger of the two chambers in Bluefield and Princeton, and that merger became effective in January, when he was named president and CEO.
“I was very happy here and continue to be,” Cline told the Daily Telegraph last week. “I had a conversation with the college and they approached me about the position and what it could be. Bluefield College is my alma mater and I have a lot of love for and care about the college. I saw it as an opportunity in my professional career.”
The chamber of commerce plays an important role in our local business community. It serves as a venue and voice for businesses both small and large in the region. It also provides representation for the area in both Charleston and Richmond, Va., where critical decisions are made by state lawmakers that can impact local businesses back home.
Given recent business developments, including the Intuit/Alorica partnership in Bluefield and the region’s continued ATV tourism growth, having a strong chamber is of particular importance. A dynamic leader is also vital to a successful chamber. It should also be noted that the 2019 edition of the Bluefield Coal Show, also sponsored by the chamber, is now just a little more than a month away.
We congratulate Cline on his new job, and we wish the chamber board the best of luck in their search for a new leader. With hope a number of well qualified applicants will apply for this important position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.