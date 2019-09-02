Today is Labor Day. Millions of people are taking a three-day weekend thanks to a national holiday which was unheard of more than a century ago when the United States was industrializing to a greater degree.
Today is the day when we all need to remember the hardships endured and sacrifices made decades ago by men and women who had hardly any rights in the work place.
People laboring in factories and mines often worked 12-hour shifts in dangerous conditions; workers had no rights if they were injured on the job. Children as young as 5 years old worked in factories. Safety was not a concern, pay was low, and workers had no other choice but to endure.
This changed when the labor movement was born. Workers started to organize and unionize, and they kept up these efforts despite the often draconian measures big business and government at the federal and state level took to stop the movement. Anyone familiar with the history of West Virginia will remember the mine wars and the battles fought between coal miners and the police that mining companies hired to oppose them.
The government started to consider workers demands as huge strikes crippled manufacturing and the nation’s railroads. Leaders began to realize that workers’ demands for better pay, rights in the work place, and safe conditions had to be addressed because those demands had merit.
And one of the rights that America’s workers wanted was some time off. They often did not have holidays because they were expected to labor for long hours every day. The idea of laborers having a day which honors their contributions to the country caught on, and in 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill which made Labor Day a federal holiday.
The importance of workers who go out every day and do the jobs which must be done has not diminished since Labor Day was created more than 100 years ago. Often the things workers do are taken for granted. These tasks include everything from collecting garbage and making sure it’s disposed of properly, maintaining the nation’s roads and highways, building new homes, demolishing old structures, making sure aircraft don’t collide in flight, running the nation’s railroads, mining coal, driving tractor-trailers so goods can be delivered, keeping hospitals open, and much more.
Working every day isn’t any easier than it was a century ago. American workers now have more rights – often far more rights than people across the world – but many challenges remain.
Jobs have disappeared as technology and the nation’s economy have changed. Other professions have appeared with the advent of services ranging from the internet to cellphone use.
Economic downturns like the Great Depression and the Great Recession have forced others to struggle for fewer positions. Despite these challenges, American workers have persevered.
Today is more than the third day of a long holiday weekend marking the end of the summer vacation season. It’s a day to remember the millions of workers who go out every day and keep the nation running.
Please take a moment to remember the contributions American workers made in the past and remember the contributions they keep making today.
