The region’s relatively mild winter allowed construction crews to make progress on the King Coal Highway project in Mercer County. Work on the $57 million section of the roadway is largely visible to motorists traveling along Airport Road.
Construction began last year on the latest section of the new four-lane corridor, which will link the existing King Coal Highway bridge and K.A. Ammar Interchange with Route 123, also known as Airport Road, creating a usable segment of the future Interstate73/74 corridor near Bluefield. The current construction contract will extend the interstate corridor another 3.8 miles in Mercer County.
The roadway is on schedule for a late 2021 completion date, according to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout.
Of course, it now remains to be seen just what, if any, impact the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent state of emergency will have on this and other ongoing construction projects in West Virginia. But we are hopeful that the work on this highway won’t be negatively impacted by the virus outbreak.
Rideout, who gave an update on the project last month (before the global pandemic outbreak) to members of the Bluefield Board of Directors, said construction is continuing at a steady pace.
“We’re all anxious to see it finished,” Rideout told the board members, adding that the work should wrap up around November or December 2021.
Once the project is finished, Rideout said motorists will be able to exit Interstate 77, connect to U.S. Route 460 and then the King Coal Highway. The interstate corridor will begin as a four-lane at the existing K.A. Ammar Interchange and Christine West Bridge before eventually transitioning into a two-lane highway near Airport Road.
This will allow tourists, especially ATV tourists, easy access to Mercer and McDowell counties once the Hatfield-McCoy Trail is reopened, according to Rideout.
“That’s really the (Interstate) 73/74 corridor that goes from Detroit all the way down to Myrtle Beach,” Rideout said. “The only piece that’s not finished of that 73/74 corridor is inside West Virginia because it’s just so expensive to do. That’s three miles for $50 plus million dollars.”
Rideout makes an important point. The main stumbling block facing the project right now is a lack of federal funding.
Without additional federal funding support from Washington, it will be difficult for state highway officials to complete the King Coal Highway.
There is talk in Washington about a possible new infrastructure bill to help jump-start the national economy. If such a COVID-19 infrastructure bill materializes, funding for the King Coal Highway must be included in the package.
Otherwise, once the COVID-19 crisis is over, our federal representatives in Washington need to get back to looking for the additional federal funding that is necessary to complete the King Coal Highway.
