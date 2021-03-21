After last year’s campaign had to be canceled due to the pandemic, officials are hoping to see widespread participation in the 2021 edition of Keep Mercer County Clean. Unfortunately, a lot of unwanted trash and litter has accumulated along area roadways, mountains and communities during the year-long pandemic.
Now that virus restrictions have been loosened by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, more citizens should be able to help out this year by working to remove trash from their neighborhoods and roadways. The Keep Mercer County Clean campaign got underway Saturday, and continues through April 30.
During that time period, there will be a number of opportunities for area residents to help with the litter problem, according to Greg Puckett, a member of the Mercer County Commission and coordinator of the annual spring-cleaning campaign.
The first clean-up effort was held Saturday, and many more are planned during the next 40 days.
“The other thing, too, there may be pop-up cleanups on Facebook,” Puckett said. “If we know it’s going to be good weather in 24 hours, then we’re going to be on Eads Mill Road or something. It’s going to be a pop-up cleanup.”
Puckett said the campaign also is talking with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority about cleaning up Interstate 77, including the section of the turnpike in Mercer County, and with the state Division of Highways about cleaning up the interstate from Princeton to the East River Mountain Tunnel. Individuals enrolled in the Mercer County Day Report Center also will be working on other highways extending through the county, including Route 20, Route 10, Route 19 and U.S. Route 52.
Furthermore, the free take back days at the Mercer County Landfill also will include days for accepting mattresses, electronics and other items that are often dumped over embankments or into illegal landfills. The public also is being encouraged to bring in more recycling materials, especially cardboard, which is in high demand right now.
Mercer County’s schools also are being asked to participate in Keep Mercer Clean recycling efforts. Puckett said schools will be competing to see which can collect the most aluminum cans.
However, the most important thing to remember is that anyone can help out anywhere.
In fact, residents across the region are being asked to organize their own clean-up efforts during the 40-day spring-cleaning initiative.
“We encourage everybody to either participate in a cleanup or organize a cleanup,” Puckett said. “If they want to adopt a spot, they are welcome to do that; and we have plenty of grabbers, bags, gloves and vests to borrow.”
Everyone can help out now by cleaning up around their individual homes and neighborhoods.
Participation is needed this year, as a lot of unwanted trash and junk has accumulated across our neighborhoods, roadways and scenic mountains during the pandemic. So the more people who help out this year the better.
Together we can make a positive difference in the region we so proudly call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.